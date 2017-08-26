Moline Police and Fire respond to multiple incidents Saturday night

12th Avenue is blocked off at 27th Street down to 14th Avenue after a rollover crash in Moline.

Moline Police and Fire responded to a rollover crash resulting in the occupants being extricated from the vehicle.

Moline Police told TV-6, two have suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Names have not been released yet, the accident is under investigation.

A separate car crash on 53rd Street and Avenue of the Cities resulted in one serious injury.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Officials also responded to the 1300 block of 4th Avenue in Moline for a structure fire.

One person is being treated for injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

All three incidents are still under investigation and we will update this story as information becomes available.