Rose Acres Farms has recalled more than 200-million eggs after salmonella outbreak

A salmonella outbreak linked to tainted eggs has sicked at least 35 people in nine states.

Last month, Rose Acre Farms recalled more than 200-million eggs distributed from its North Carolina facility.

The eggs had been sent to grocery stores and restaurant chains.

Salmonella poisoning can cause severe stomach illness and can be serious. Eleven people have been treated at hospitals.

The eggs were sold in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

