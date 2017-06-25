Royal Ball for All Carnival aims to raise autism awareness

Runners and walkers gathered Saturday to promote autism awareness and raise money for local programs.

The 6th annual Royal Ball for All Carnival began Friday and was followed by a 5k and five-mile race Saturday morning. The event took place in Milan and was complete with bounce houses, games and Disney characters.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in every 68 children are diagnosed with autism.

"We say that this is the one time a year we can all celebrate our kids officially and share with the community how talented they are, what potential they have and to celebrate differences," said Jennifer Hartmann, organizer of the Royal Ball for All carnival.

All proceeds raised support autism therapy programs offered by the Center for Speech, Language, and Hearing at Augustana College.

