Rumble for the Kids supports Princeton, IL Elementary schools

Many families and community members supported the annual Rumble for the Kids charity event, which aims to support the needs of the Princeton Elementary School District.

Thousands of dollars were raised in previous years to help fund upgrades to playgrounds at about five different school buildings. This year, the goal is to raise money for school security measures like security cameras.

"There's so many people involved in behalf of the school and the children of our community that it means a lot to us and has an incredible impact," said Superintendent Tim Smith.

Wrestlers say it's about supporting the schools and seeing the smiles on the kids' faces.

"And they appreciate what they're doing for the kids and I know the kids appreciate, so when I hear that hey, it's like being at Disneyworld, that's a compliment," said Frankie Wolsfeld.

Superintendent Smith says many sponsors and people are involved in the event and the community effort is heartwarming.

Students also got involved and helped sell tickets.

"It makes me feel good inside. I feel like I did something nice," said Elin Workman, a fourth grader at Lincoln Elementary in Princeton, IL.

"Good because it's helping the schools have more security and be more safe," said Jaydon Cooke, a third grader at Lincoln Elementary in Princeton, IL.

This year's goal is to raise about twelve to fifteen thousand dollars for school safety measures like security cameras and lanyards, allowing staff to press a single button in case of an emergency.