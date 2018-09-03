Run With Carl attracts hundreds despite rainy weather

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The streets were a little damp, but everything still went on as scheduled Monday morning for the Run With Carl event in Bettendorf.

The annual Labor Day 5k and 5-mile races help raise money for scholarships for students in the Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf school districts.

Every year, the race is held in memory of 15-year-old PV runner, Carl Schillig, who died after being hit by a car in 1994.

"We have a great turnout despite the pending weather and our run should come in around 900 to 1,000 runners." said co-race director Sandy Hovey.

That's in keeping with the usual turnout, so organizers are pleased. Monies from the races also provide grants for innovative programs in the classrooms.

