Run for the Fallen stops in Galesburg on a run across the country

Friday was day 70 on a four month, 6,000 mile journey to honor those who gave all.

The group Run for the Fallen started in California in April and will end at Arlington National Cemetery in August.

After each mile, they read the name of a fallen service member to honor them and plant a flag all in chronological order.

"49 miles, 49 markers, 49 dates of death," said George Lutz describing Friday's details to a crowd at the Veteran's Memorial at Lincoln Park.

Friday's run started in Biggsville and ended short in Galesburg.

Galesburg Gold Star Mother Nita Cross was one of the area Gold Star relatives announced and honored Friday Night. Her son, Sgt. First Class Kyle Wehrly's name was read in New Mexico on the run.

"He was killed on November 3rd, 2005," she said. "He was 31 days from coming home."

Cross couldn't be in New Mexico to hear her son commemorated, so she helped plan the entire event in Galesburg Friday night. Her son's name was read again at the ceremony along with other local fallen heroes.

"I miss my son very much, but I know what he did," she said. "I understand why he did it and it hurts every day. I miss him every day."

159 other names were read, the same ones that were read at each mile post along Friday's route.

"We re-read those names to make sure they have been sent to the atmosphere if you will," Lutz added. "For those that are with us can hear them and stand for the families that cannot be with us."

The next day the run will continue. Saturday's route heads from Altona, Illinois to Princeton, Illinois.

The memory will live on.

"When we end in Arlington," Lutz said. "We will have named the very last person who gave their life at that moment in time."

If you would like to follow their journey, click here.