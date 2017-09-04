Run with Carl went off with a "Bang!"

Another Labor Day event is in the books, but not before the annual Run with Carl got off to an unusual start.

Despite the race official's starting gun misfiring, a quick-thinking announcer got the five-mile race off with a "Bang!".

The annual race outside the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf drew lots of people from across the Quad Cities. The races began in the 90s in memory of Carl Schillig of Bettendorf, who was struck and killed by a car.

The race attracts hundreds of people and raises money for college scholarships offered to students in the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts.

By the way, Ben Lloyd was the men's five-mile winner. You can check the Run with Carl Facebook page for more updates and content.

