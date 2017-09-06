Runaway semi causes power outage in Key West, Iowa

Sheriffs officials were called to the scene on a runaway semi Tuesday night, September 5. The call came in around 9 p.m. to Highways 151/61 and Kerrigan Hill.

Officials say the driver, 45-year-old Moussa Kone of Perry, Georgia stopped his semi along Highways 151/61 east of the intersection with Highway 52 south. He left the vehicle and crossed the highway. While he was gone, officials say the semi began to roll away.

The semi rolled eastbound along the shoulder before entering the ditch and striking a power pole. The collision resulted in a power outage for the Key West, Iowa area. The power was restored after about two hours.

Damage to the pole and semi was estimated to be over $35,000. Kone was cited for defective braking equipment.