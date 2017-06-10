Runners come to Moline to support breast cancer awareness

Thousands of runners were in downtown Moline for the Susan Komen’s Race for the Cure on June 10th, 2017.

Runners came together to raise money and bring awareness to find the cure for breast cancer.

"People just cheering you on and it really pushed me ever harder than what I was going for," said runner Bella Reyes.

Reyes said her grandmother is her biggest inspiration to run.

"My grandma had breast cancer so it's really for a great cause and it was just fun running and see all the people and support. She's been fighting for a really long time and so I really doing it for her and all of her courage and like how she keeps on fighting," said Reyes.

Runners teamed up wearing matching t-shirts, showing love for who they were running for.

"It's just a great cause and like the fact it's like crossing the finish line is a great feeling to know that we're helping people out," said Megan Bush who ran to support her friend Bella.

11-year old Gabrielle Leibold said running for her Aunt Kate who has breast cancer will hopefully bring a smile to her face.

"I feel really good running for her because I know that it'll make her feel good when my mom sends her a text about it," said Leibold.

Organizers say donations are still coming in. The Race for the Cure Quad Cities has raised an estimate of $250,000 for the cause.

