At packet pickup for the Bix 7 Road Race, we set a mic stand in the middle of the floor. Attached to that mic stand was a white marker board that read "I run the Bix because..."

Some said they were celebrating family, others to celebrate a 40-year-old birthday.

Some youngsters announced they were prepping for the actual Bix one day, they were signed up for the Junior Bix this year.

Others announced they were running for a specific time and to better their past times.