Runners find ways to stay cool in final Bix at 6 run

Almost two weeks away from the Bix Seven and runners were taking advantage of the final Bix at Six training run.

Four ten-year-olds Marcus, Jebron, Lorenzo, and Macai had fun not running, but volunteering.

The boys are from the group Project Renewal which helps provide educational and recreational activities for children during the school year and summer.

On Thursday, they helped pass out Gatorade and water. They also ran through the sprinkler set up outside the Quad City Times building.

The group will be volunteering again on race day on July 28th.

Those who still wish to register can do so up till July 26th, the day of Brady Street Sprints.

