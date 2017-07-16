Local organization running to make a difference

Today runners went out to make a difference.

The Pinky Swear Foundation and Hy-Vee partnered together to run a 5K and fun run to help raise money and awareness for children with cancer.

The Pinky Swear Foundation's executive director, Erica Campbell lost her mother to breast cancer and hopes to help other families with any medical costs they face.

"It is so important," Campbell said. "Not only to raise awareness for children with cancer but also to enable us to support those children with cancer. As I've mentioned, we do financial assistance which means we will provide. We will pay mortgages for a child and the family who is battling cancer. We will pay utility bills, transportation, any of the basic needs a family needs during that time of crisis."

Today's event drew in over 500 members, with proceeds going to help families financially.

