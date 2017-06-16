Russia may have killed ISIS leader

Russia believes one of its airstrikes may have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The country's defense ministry said Friday that it was checking information related to the attack in late May, which targeted a meeting of senior ISIS figures near the group's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.

Russia said around 30 field commanders and 300 militants were killed by fighter jets. The defense ministry added that Baghdadi may have been at the meeting.

Still, the militant commander's death has been rumored many times before.

The Russian military said it told the U.S. about the strike "that may have killed the ISIS leader."

