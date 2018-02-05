Russia says it met nuclear limits, questions US compliance

Russia says it has met the nuclear arsenal limits of a key arms control treaty but has some issues regarding U.S. compliance.

The New START treaty signed in 2010 restricts the United States and Russia each to 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers and 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads. The deadline to verify both countries' compliance was Monday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it now has 527 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers and 1,444 strategic nuclear warheads.

The ministry acknowledged the U.S. statement on also meeting the treaty caps, but voiced concern about the U.S. reconfiguring some submarines and bombers to carry conventional weapons.

It said Russia can't confirm the reconfigured hardware has been rendered incapable of carrying nuclear weapons.