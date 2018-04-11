Russian TV crew slammed for sneaking into Skripal hospital

The British hospital treating poisoned spy Sergei Skripal says a Russian TV crew that sneaked into the facility is guilty of "appalling behavior."

Footage posted online by British newspapers showed a reporter from the REN TV network walking along corridors at Salisbury District Hospital early Wednesday and commenting on the apparent lack of security.

The Wiltshire Police force said officers "attended and spoke to two men in the reception area, who were believed to be news reporters. They were asked to leave the hospital and did so. No arrests were made."

The hospital says the footage "shows appalling behavior." In a statement, it says "any attempt to harass, intimidate or cause distress to any of our staff or patients is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."