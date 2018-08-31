SAFETY ALERT: North Scott Junior High on lockdown

The North School School District confirms to TV-6 the junior high is currently on lockdown. According to a district email sent to TV-6 internally, all students are safe at the school. The district asks parents to not come to the school or call as they are processing the information.

According to that district email, a junior high student brought a gun to the school. According to the district email, the student is in custody and the gun is secured. The school is working with law enforcement. The email says counselors will visit each classroom to "ensure our students feel safe."

After the lockdown, the district email says school will resume as normal.