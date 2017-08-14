SPLC labels four hate groups in Iowa, 32 in Illinois

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Iowa has four hate groups. Three of those groups are statewide.

Two statewide groups are what the SPLC calls Neo-Nazi groups, The National Socialist Movement and the Gallows Tree WotansFolk Alliance. Both have groups in other states as well.

The other is an anti-Muslim group called Act for America, this is also a nationwide group.

The SPLC also shows a connection between the website "The Daily Stormer" and Amana, Iowa.

KWQC has reached out to the SPLC to see what that connection is.

Meanwhile, in April, a card promoting white supremacy was found in the University of Iowa Library. At the bottom, they card had the website listed.

According to the SPLC, the website is the top hate website in the country.

This weekend, The Daily Stormer posted a story about Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the Chartottesville Attack.

Shortly after that, Go Daddy, the website's domain host told The Daily Stormer it had 24 hours to move its domain.

After moving to Google, Google announced it would also drop the site for violating its terms of service.

It is still unclear what will happen to the site.

Illinois has 32 hate groups according to the SPLC.

The nearest to the QCA is a Neo-Nazi motorcycle club in Canton, Illinois. That groups founder lives just east of St. Louis.

He and five other members of a former group were arrested and charged with a multitude of things in 1998.

Court documents reveal that he and others planned to rob banks, stockpile money and automatic weapons, kill people on a hit list and start a race war.

The other groups closest to the QCA include a Nation of Islam group in Rockford along with Neo-Nazi groups and others in the Peoria area.

If you would like to view the full map, click the link to the right of your screen, app users click below.