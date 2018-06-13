STEAM On The Hilltop student summer camp begins in absence of United Neighbors program

The First Baptist Church is doing its best to step up after the closing of the United Neighbors organization in Davenport. Back in December, the social services agency - which provided low income families services like housing assistance, job training, and after school activities - closed its doors after more than 40 years in the Quad Cities. The company had to close due to allegations on the mismanagement of funds.

On Wednesday, the church hosted its first "STEAM On The Hilltop Camp" for students 5th through 8th grade in hopes that they'll fill some of the needs left after the United Neighbors closed.

The kids planted seeds in the People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) Community Garden outside the First Baptist Church. The P.U.N.C.H. program is trying to give local kids a place to go to stay out of trouble, and continue learning over their break.

Rev. Ralph Kelly says, "These are the things that they need to be connected to and involved with. It helps stimulate their minds, it helps to set a direction and building the character and morale of the community." He continued, "I just think it's a great opportunity for advancement, and it's providing a free event for the next 6 to 7 weeks for the kids to come out and gain experience."

The camp takes place every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9-11 AM. It will run through July 27th, with the week of July 4th off. The STEAM camp was always run through Western Illinois and the United Neighbors, but Kelly knew it needed to be picked right back up.

First Baptist Church member and STEAM program volunteer Mark Plumadore said, "When United Neighbors was unable to support the STEAM program this summer, Ralph Kelly came right to First Baptist Church and it's council and said, 'Could we help host it?'"