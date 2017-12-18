SWAT team called to Rock Falls mobile home park

A man wanted on outstanding warrants has been taken into custody after a SWAT team was brought in to remove him from a mobile home.

According to a news release, on Sun. December 17, 2017 around 9:20 p.m. authorities were called to 1600 Riverdale Road, Lot 79 on a report of a man who threatened to shoot people inside the home. When a deputy arrived at the scene, he observed the suspect walking out the front door of the home. The deputy ordered the suspect to stop, but the suspect ran back inside.

Authorities from Rock Falls, Sterling, Whiteside County and Illinois State Police set up a perimeter around the home. The Whiteside County SWAT team was activated since there was a possibility the suspect was armed.

At 10:45 p.m. the Swat team entered the home and located the suspect hiding in a bedroom closet. The suspect is identified as Richard Rippy. He was taken to jail on a warrant for failure to appear on driving while revoked charge and two warrants out of Lee County.

No one was hurt during the incident.