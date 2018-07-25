Sabula Bridge Construction Project delayed by high waters

The Sabula Bridge Construction Project has been delayed due to high waters on the Mississippi River this month.

The construction project is a replacement of the original 1933 Sabula Bridge at U.S. 52 across the overflow waters of the Mississippi.

Recently water levels have risen above the pier caps of the new bridge preventing contractors from completing work on the pier that must be done before other construction can begin.

Iowa Department of Transportation District 6 Engineer said the waters are receding slower than anticipated and there will be delays because of it.

The project was originally expected to be completed by Labor day. The Iowa DOT said they can't provide an exact completion date, but they now anticipate the work to conclude a few weeks after Labor Day.

For more information on the project visit iowadot.gov/sabulabridge