Sabula City Hall work session focuses on Iowa DOT projects

A work session was held on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at Sabula City Hall 411 Broad Street Sabula, Iowa

Representatives from the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) were present at the work session to update residents on the bridge project. IDOT explained that the foundations of the drill shafts were causing the delay. At the time of the bridge collapse, they had 4 of 6 shafts done. At that point, they encountered sand. The sand caved which caused water to come through the shafts, halting the work. The contractor is in the process of getting a new drill and will start working again next week.

The Iowa DOT stated that once the remaining 2 pilings are done, the original 40-day window would still apply for bridge completion. Finishing the caps would add an extra 15-20 days. The DOT would then encourage Kraemer to work overtime and 7 days a week. This would allow for the Labor Day opening and the final completion date before November.

Residents were informed of the DOT’s plan to try to locate a ferry for use on the river. They were looking into finding a car ferry or a passenger ferry. They were having a meeting the following day to discuss options with Illinois Department of Transportation. They also discussed providing a bus service to transport residents and tourists back and forth from Savanna to Sabula. Both options would be free of charge, paid for by the Iowa DOT.

They next talked about another project that they have in the planning stage. In 2023, the DOT plans on expanding the causeway. They stated that it was sinking in some spots and needed to be addressed. They would widen the road to the width of the bridge so it would be safer for travel. The DOT stated that this project would not close the causeway but limit it to one lane of traffic.

The Mayor spoke regarding the economic losses experienced by the business owners. He stated that he was working with the City Attorney to determine if we could use the City’s Economic Development money for some type of loan for the businesses.

