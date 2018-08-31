Sabula bridge to reopen after months of work and several delays

It's something people in the Sabula, Iowa and Savanna, Illinois areas have been eagerly awaiting for months. A bridge near Sabula that connects the two communities will reopen to traffic after it was closed down earlier this year.

An Iowa Department of Transportation official tells KWQC that traffic should be able to use the bridge again by the end of the day Friday, August 31. The ferry service that has been taking people across the Mississippi River will stay in operation through Sunday.

Crews discovered back in late February that the previous bridge was settling at one of its pier locations, causing it to be unsafe for traffic. The bridge was immediately closed for safety reasons. Travelers were forced to take a 36-mile detour to get from one side to the other.

IDOT reports that the early closure impacted the contractor's previously planned staging areas and schedules, this coupled with flooding and sandy soils in the project area, continue to create problems and delays for the project completion. In July, officials said the bridge would likely remain closed until after the Labor Day. Now, travelers will be able to cross the river in time for the holiday weekend.

Once the bridge is open to traffic, some intermittent lane closures will be necessary for additional clean up and pavement grooving work, according to the IDOT website. Stay informed about construction updates by visiting 511ia.org.