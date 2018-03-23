Sabula remembers Tom Holman

The Sabula community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Tom Holman passed away suddenly, March 18.

The 60-year-old owned a pizza restaurant in town. Many say Holman united people who were looking for a place to belong.

Holman opened Bombfire Pizza about ten years ago. It became a place for people to eat, listen to music and make new friends. But his impact on the community was felt long before he opened those doors.

“We fell in love with Tom about 20 years ago,” said friend Lisa Jones.

Holman did some construction work on Jones’s home. She says from that day on, Holman was always around.

“There’s not one day that Tom Holman did not do something for someone else,” Jones said.

Friends and family say Holman was a little bit different.

“He’s the only person that I know who really believed, for one thing, that he was a pirate,” Jones said.

“I would always be like dad why can’t you just be normal, why can’t we just be normal,” daughter Jayme Holman explained.

Holman says as she got older, she learned to appreciate her dad’s uniqueness.

“And how accepting he was of all people, and he taught me how to be that way,” she said.

Holman's acceptance is what helped make his business so successful.

“I think my dad was a little bit of an outcast himself and others like him would flock to him and he would give them a home,” Holman explained.

“Before this place, I didn’t really come into Sabula that much, and then once this place was here it changed the whole town,” said friend Chris Turner.

Turner says Holman brought people out of the shadows.

“And then you’d come in here and you’d meet people through Tom and you’d go, God you only lived two miles away from me and I never knew,” Turner said.

His family says they hope to keep Bombfire open to carry own Holman’s legacy in Sabula.

“I think that the community needs this and we’re going to do everything we can to keep it open,” Holman said.

