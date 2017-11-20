Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport holds ribbon cutting

Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport held a ribbon cutting Sunday to reveal the finished church.

Sacred Heart Cathedral Church

Members of the Davenport diocese were at the Catholic Cathedral to see the building's blessing and check out the renovations.

Construction began in September of 2016 and took just over a year to complete.

Some of those changes included making the church more accessible to the handicap, installing a new parking lot and adding a hall for the diocese and adding a reception hall.

"It's exciting to be here," Davenport Diocese Bishop Thomas Zinkula said. "You know, people have seen this at various stages and to see the final product, there's a lot of enthusiasm and joy."

After the blessing, the congregation was given free reign to explore the newly improved cathedral.

