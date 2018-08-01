Safety tips amid Mollie Tibbetts disappearance

Both Whiteside County and West Branch have police reports about a white van following people. Although rumors around social media are saying there's been a similar case in the Quad Cities, there have been no reports with any Quad Cities police departments. Even so, police told us how to spot someone who might be trying to kidnap you and what steps to take.

"Does a vehicle seem out of place? Does a person seem out of place? Have you seen that vehicle several times circling around, acting a little suspicious?" says Davenport Police Sergeant, Mark Berger. "It's not always going to be the stereotypical white van."

Capri College student Renee Rumler says that being new to the Quad Cities, her parents have been contacting her and making sure she takes the proper steps to stay safe. "Being aware of my surroundings is the biggest thing really," she said. She works at the NorthPark Mall as well as the Milltown Coffee House. Rumler says that preparing for the worst is how to stay ahead of a tragic event, and she doesn't worry about being embarrassed when asking for someone to walk with her. "Sometimes when I have to walk out of the mall late at night and I don't feel comfortable I'll grab somebody to come with me just to feel a little bit more safe," she said. "I usually call somebody on speaker or something just to have them with me. My sister and I share locations with each other just in case anything does happen - worst case scenario."

Sergeant Berger says that in the end, call the police and file a report. Posting on social media about scary situations doesn't hurt, but contacting local law enforcement will always result in those serving being able to make an area safer. "Don't hesitate to call 9-1-1," he said. "We'd rather have a thousand false alarms than one that turns out to be real and nobody called."