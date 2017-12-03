Safety tips for shotgun deer season in Iowa

The DNR says hunters are encouraged to use safe hunting practices.

Hunters should discuss the hunting plan so each member of the hunting group knows where the others will be at all times during the hunt.

Hunters must wear one of the following items of clothing, wearing externally visible solid orange clothing when hunting deer with a firearm such as a vest, jacket, coat, sweatshirt, sweater, shirt or coveralls. According to the DNR an orange hat is not sufficient.

For a full list of safety tips head to the DNR website:

http://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/DNR-News-Releases/ArticleID/1630/Iowa%E2%80%99s-2017-shotgun-deer-season-preview

