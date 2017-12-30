Safety tips to keep in mind while ice fishing

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says this is the first big weekend for ice fishermen at Lost Grove Lake. Several were out fishing today, despite sub-zero weather.

Fishermen say safety is always first.

"We carry some safety equipment with us such as a throw rope and safety spikes, so if you were to fall in, you can pull yourself out of the water," said Tim Himsl, a Moline resident.

Jeff Harrison is a Conservation Officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in Scott County and said there are about six to eight inches of ice in certain spots on Lost Grove Lake. He said fishermen should always check the ice depth.

"Rule of thumb for one individual, you want at least 3 inches of good clear ice. For two people or more, you want 5 inches. For an ATV you're going to need at least 8 inches of good clear ice and

It's also important to make sure the ice isn't cloudy. Also, keep in mind that ice can shift.

"You know you can think ok you got 12 to14 inches of good, solid, clear ice, but the problem is it's constantly shifting and there could be a spring underneath there, there could be a log or some structure just underneath that's preventing it from solid flow," said Harrison.

Many also carry ice picks with them in case they fall in.

"And you use these to pull yourself out and as soon as you hit the ice with them, these nails are gonna sink into the ice, giving you more leverage to pull yourself out," said Harrison.

Harrison said if you do fall in, don't stand up and run to shore.

"When you get out, just pull yourself on the ice and roll to safety," he said.

Be prepared to warm up your body if you do happen to fall in.

"Hypothermia is gonna set in. Make sure you dress warm, dress in layers and have a way to get warm should you get wet or fall in," said Harrison.

It is all about staying safe, while having a good time.

"Safety is number one in ice fishing. People think it's really dangerous, but it isn't. If you're smart, you'll be fine out there," said Himsl.