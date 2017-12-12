Sale of Henry Sabin Building approved at Clinton School Board meeting

The Clinton School board passed a resolution on Monday, December 12, 2017, approving the sale of the Henry Sabin Building.

The building sold to Jorge Landa Rodriquez for $1,000. Its contents were sold along with the building for $1.

Clinton Superintendent Gary DeLacy explains the building had sat empty and vacant since 2013. It was used primarily for storage, and its contents are comprised of mostly old desks and classroom materials.

Superintendent DeLacy says the Henry Sabin Building cost the district money each month to maintain it. Now, the building and its contents will require a significant amount of work to make the space usable again.

We're told Rodriquez intends to rehabilitate the building and repurpose it into a kickboxing studio for kids.