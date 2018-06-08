Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Pre-cut Melons

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting six cases of Salmonella that match a multi-state outbreak strain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 60 current cases from five states; Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio. The CDC indicated that pre-cut melons, including fruit salads, are a likely source of this multistate outbreak.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people not to eat pre-cut melon purchased from any Walmart store in Illinois, or any of the other affected states, at this time,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “If you have recently purchased pre-cut melon from Walmart, throw it out. If you have recently eaten pre-cut melon from a Walmart store and experience diarrhea, fever, and cramps, contact your healthcare provider.”

Walmart stores in Illinois have removed pre-cut melons linked to this outbreak from their shelves.

It’s also important to remember food safety measures if you buy whole melons. Make sure to wash the melons and any utensils before you start cutting.