Salt Lake City Police Chief responds to arrested nurse incident

The Salt Lake Police Chief is responding to the thousands of outraged emails, calls, and social media posts from across the nation about a video gone viral of the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels.

The arresting officer and his supervising officer could now face criminal prosecution for their actions in trying to force the nurse to obtain blood from a patient without probable cause, a warrant, or consent.

Chief Mike Brown says the department went more than a year without adding those requirements to their policy and procedure handbook. That's something he says was a mistake.

"It was a mistake. It was a mistake. It wasn't corrected. We didn't know. We acknowledge it, we fix it, we move forward," said Brown. "Here's the bottom line, We... we don't want this to happen again. We really don't. I talked to nurse Wubbels on the phone, and I apologized. We will do better. If mistakes were made we will correct them. At the end of the day, this will be a better police department."

The chief also says he should have been quicker to put the arresting officer on leave after the incident.