Salvation Army announces changes in assistance to the homeless

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities made a major announcement Monday, saying it plans to refocus assistance for the homeless. Instead of providing shelter at its Family Services Center in Davenport, the faith-based organization says it will work with families on preventing homelessness.

“We will continue to help families with housing. But, instead of housing them in a shelter, run by The Salvation Army, we will utilize a community-based housing program, where we will provide rental assistance and case management to keep families in their own homes. We will work with local landlords, and collaborate with local agencies to find sustainable housing for families,” said Major Scott Shelbourn.

The Salvation Army says it will move from the Family Service Center, in Davenport, which houses an emergency shelter and transitional housing apartments, to a new centralized location, in the fall of 2018. A new central location will house administrative offices, caseworkers, and a community room.

During a news conference Monday, May 21, 2018. Major Shelbourn likened the emergency shelter model to health care, saying emergency room treatment is expensive compared to the cost of regular check-ups and prevention.

The Salvation Army will no longer accept families into the Family Services Center starting in July with the goal is to start moving families starting in August.