Salvation Army moving location, families have to move out of emergency shelter

Families living in the Salvation Army emergency service shelter have to start moving out on Wednesday. Helping families find long-term housing is the new focus for the Salvation Army, rather than concentrating on temporary shelter.

“There's just not enough affordable housing in the Quad Cities and Scott County in particular right now,” said John DeTaeye, Development Director for Humility of Mary Shelter, Inc.

John DeTaeye with Humility of Mary says this is one of the reasons families are facing homelessness. The organization says their 70 bed shelter is always at capacity every night.

“We served around 585 different individuals here at the shelter,” said DeTaeye. “For a total number of nights of 20,814 overnight stays,”

That's why they say they are in support of the Salvation Army assisting people before they become homeless.

“I think is very important and it's going to be beneficial to all of us, who are serving homeless people and people living with a housing crisis,” said DeTaeye.

The Salvation Army says going forward it will focus on helping families find long term housing as opposed to temporary shelters.

The emergency shelter services will still exist, we just will not be housing people in a Salvation Army facility,” said Major Scott Shelbourn. “We will be utilizing different spots around the community, hotel rooms or something like that to do emergency shelter,”

Starting this Wednesday, families living in the emergency service shelter will have to start moving.

“We have a few weeks now, where we are helping them find long term sustainable housing situations,” said Major Shelbourn.

The organization says their goal is to make the transition as easy as they can for the families, so they don't have to move into another shelter.

“Only one person from here, an individual, has went to another shelte,” said Shelbourn. “Every other family, we have been able to place in a long term stable living environment,”

We also reached out to Kings Harvest Shelter. They tell us their emergency service shelter will not be open until the winter time. They also say due to the population they serve, they can't take in children.

The Salvation Army has also been a meal site for churches united. They say they are working with Churches United to find a new meal site as they move out of the shelter.

