It was a near perfect day for the 2017 Quad City Times Bix 7. Cool temps, low humidity and newly paved roads made for ideal conditions.

The 2017 Bix 7 Jackpot Runner Joy ripslinger started with a 2.2 Mile head start and crossed the finish line before everyone. Ripslinger beat the elite runners to win the jackpot for her charities.

The official winner of the 2017 Quad City Times Bix 7 was Sam Chelanga.

The women's winner was Aliphine Tuliamuk.