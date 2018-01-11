Sam's Club to close in Moline

Moline Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe confirms that Sam's Club notified the city Thursday, Jan. 11 that the Moline store will close on January 26, 2018.

He says 155 people are employed there.

"Obviously, this is distressing because Sam's Club is a large employer and tax revenue generator," said Forsythe.

He says the City of Moline will begin looking for a new use for the Sam's Club property. According to our archives, the Moline store opened in August of 2014.

Several of our sister stations are reporting on store closings in their areas. We have left messages with Sam's Club, but have not heard back yet.