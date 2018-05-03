Sandburg Announces Sampson Promise for M-R, United grads

Carl Sandburg College on Wednesday announced a new promise scholarship opportunity for Monmouth-Roseville High School and United High School students that could pay up to 100 percent of their tuition at Sandburg.

The Walter & Rose Sampson Promise will pay up to 16 credits of tuition per semester for as many as 64 credit hours that will result in a degree or certificate from Sandburg. The program was made possible thanks to a $4.2 million gift from the estate of Walter Sampson — the second-largest in Sandburg history — as well as contributions from the Pattee Foundation, Twomey Foundation, United School District Foundation, Monmouth-Roseville Education Foundation and many others.

“Promise programs are game-changers for communities, families and students who are a part of them. They create an incentive for families living in the community, even if one or both parents live in a different town or city,” Sandburg President Dr. Lori Sundberg said. “At the same time, they help build a skilled workforce because those students who pursue career and technical programs are more likely to stay in the region. The Sampson Promise program will forever touch the life of every family whose children attend United or Monmouth-Roseville by providing for a free, two-year college degree.”

Students in the high school Class of 2019 will be the first eligible for the Sampson Promise. Students can apply for the program Oct. 1-Feb. 15 of their senior year. Awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis upon receipt of the Sampson Promise application. Students also must apply for federal and state financial aid, and any financial aid and/or other scholarships will be applied before Sampson Promise funds cover the remaining percentage of tuition.

Students must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA and complete 67 percent of their classes with a passing grade to remain eligible. Students may apply annually for a total of three years of funding toward a degree or certificate or for a maximum of 64 credit hours, whichever comes first.

For more information about the Walter & Rose Sampson Promise, contact the Carl Sandburg College Welcome Center at 309.345.3500 or welcomecenter@sandburg.edu.