Saudis intercept Yemen rebel missile targeting Saudi Palace

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels says a missile fired over Riyadh has been intercepted. The Yemeni rebels say they targeted the royal palace in the kingdom's capital.

The announcement by the coalition was carried by Saudi state TV on Tuesday as people in the kingdom posted videos on social media showing a small cloud of smoke in the sky, rising

Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman for the Shiite rebels in Yemen, says they fired a ballistic missile targeting the Yamama palace. Abdul-Salam tweeted that a ballistic "Volcano H-2" missile was used in the attack.