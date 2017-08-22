Sausage recall due to possible listeria contamination

Fair Oaks Farms, LLC, a Pleasant Prairie, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,134 pounds of pork sausage patties that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fully cooked pork sausage patties were produced on August 8, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

• 2-lb. plastic sleeve packages containing “BREAKFAST Best FULLY COOKED ORIGINAL PORK SAUSAGE PATTIES,” with a sell-by date of 05/15/2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17479T” above the sell by date. These items were shipped to distribution and retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when firm’s routine testing indicated positive results for Listeria monocytogenes. The products were on hold at a distribution center, however, the products were inadvertently shipped. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.