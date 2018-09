The Savanna City Council approved Ordinance no. 2233 which adds "vaping" to the city's Tobacco Regulations.

This ordinance bans the use of electronic smoking devices in enclosed or indoor areas including bars and restaurants, and all places of employment.

The vote was 4 in favor and 4 against with the Mayor breaking the tie vote in favor of the ordinance.

The new ordinance goes into effect on October 1st.