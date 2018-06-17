Savanna, Illinois honors astronaut Dale Gardner on Father's Day

Savanna native Dale Gardner is a popular name throughout the town

due to his time served in the war, as well as his time with NASA.

Because of this, the people of Savanna decided it only seemed right to name the new bridge after him.

According to Savanna native and Illinois State Representative, Tony McCombie, Gardner was the embodiment of small town dreams, "It just really shows you that rural America, or no matter where you are from or who you are, you can be anything that you want to be."

McCombie also made sure to reiterate that the bridge ceremony was for Gardner and his family, but was also for veterans from all over.

"It's not just about Dale, it's about the veterans as well," said McCombie. "That's why it's called the Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial. It's about veterans across all areas."

A plaque featuring the astronaut's face and wise words was unveiled at the ceremony. McCombie said that the emphasis on veterans is exactly what Dale would have wanted.

"I grew up in a military family so it's been an honor and a blessing to meet so many people who move around and live a military life," said McCombie. "For me it's about all veterans as well, and that's what Dale would want."

Gov. Rauner was in attendance, along with Gardner's family and the townspeople from Savanna.