Savanna-Sabula ferry launches Tuesday

Tuesday was the day many have been waiting for in Savanna and Sebula. Work on the Savanna-Sabula bridge has faced many delays and now a new transportation option is available; a ferry. Tuesday, the ferry connecting the two cities by water launched and residents were ready.

The ferry will run seven days a week, from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M. It can carry 15 cars and around 80 passengers. Sabula's Mayor says the bridge project is expected to be completed by Labor Day. If the project goes longer, however, the ferry can run until the water freezes.

