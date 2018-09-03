Savanna-Sabula bridge reopens

Businesses in Savanna, Illinois and Sabula, Iowa are celebrating after the bridge connecting the two towns reopened this past weekend.

Traffic through the two towns has instantly grown, and stores are taking notice. "Under the construction we were hurting pretty bad. Now that it's done and the bridge is fixed, it's been triple the sales so it's wonderful," said the manager of Hop'N Shop convenience store in Sabula, Amber Empen.

Savanna businesses are packed with people, too. "Everybody that comes in is like, 'Finally, it's open!' We've seen a lot of people that haven't been in for a while," said Peggy Promenschenkel, Co-owner of the Savanna restaurant Poopy's.

Promenschenkel said that it doesn't only impact their sales, it impacts their employees as well. "We have a couple employees that do live over there so they're really glad that it's open," she said. "They basically have to drive because they can't take the ferry because the ferry is not running after they get off of work at 10 so it has been a hassle."

People with family on either side are happy to have easy access, too. "My grandma lives here and I know she's thinking, 'Finally it's done!'" said Josh True, who has family from Savanna. "The improvements really help because if people aren't hearing that, if people aren't hearing there's progress and improvements being made then there's going to be confusion, miscommunication so I feel like it's working out pretty nice."

But business owners, families, and community members in general are happy to have their friends from the other side of the river back. "I think in the beginning people still came," said Promenschenkel. "As time went on and it didn't open it kind of did hurt business a little bit, but now they're all happy and they're back!"