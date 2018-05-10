Savanna-Sabula overflow Bridge construction delayed until November

For the 3rd time this year, the I-DOT is delaying construction on the Savanna-Sabula overflow bridge, the date for completion now, in November.

This the third time the bridges completion date has been pushed back in recent months. I-DOT officials say they're having issues with drilling, that's why the overflow bridge isn't opening. Now businesses on both sides of the river are feeling the effects of the closure.

True Value home goods in Savanna is one of those businesses. It's one of the go-to places in town, but store manager, Leslie Barker says she's noticed a sharp decline in customers. "We can tell, it hurts, but you know we do ok," Barker said.

Barker says 25% of her customers are from the Iowa side, and it's disheartening that they may need to go somewhere else

to shop.

"It's a big thing because even our Sabula customers we can't serve them so someone else has to," said Barker.

On the Sabula side, it's the same story, Jean Capparos and her husband recently opened a bed and breakfast here along the river, but the delayed construction has delayed their business as well.

"We have one client registered July, we're going to have to let him know the bridge is out, and we're unsure if he's going to come," said Capparos.

With frustration setting in, they've turned to humor, putting out skeletons on their deck facing the river, a message to construction crews.

"We have a few skeletons so we thought this is taking so long we've aged a little bit since it's been happening so we brought out the skellies to show the length of time it's taking," said Capparos.

Two towns who share the same problem, hoping for the best but have no idea what the future will hold for their businesses.