Save-A-Lot in downtown Davenport to close, residents react

The only chain supermarket in downtown Davenport will be closing, and another business will take its place.

The building housing the Save-A-Lot on 4th Street is now in the process of being sold, and the buyer plans to open another business in its place, according to a Save-A-Lot official who did not want to be named.

The official says the decision to sell the 4th Street location is the result of the passing of the store’s owner, Don Conklin, last year.

But some residents in the area were surprised to hear about the closing.

"Yeah I'm just kind of shocked, I've been coming down here for quite a few years," said Eileen Gregory.

She's one of many loyal customers who value the save a lot pricing, but it's also a matter of convenience for others.

"It's someplace close to go, that's reasonable and it's really if they're closed it's really going to have an impact on this community," said customer, Cosby Gibson.

Conklin’s online obituary says he opened the 4th Street location as a Super-Valu store in September of 1983, and it became Save-A-Lot in May of 1995.

The Save-A-Lot store on Locust Street in Davenport will remain open, the official said.

A closing date for the 4th Street store is not yet known.

The official declined to say what kind of business will be opening at the 4th Street location after the sale but said it would not be a grocery store.