Say goodbye to IHOP and hello to...IHOB?

(CNN) -- All-day breakfast lovers, say goodbye to IHOP.

The restaurant posted a tweet suggesting it's changing it's name to IHOB.


The change is supposed to happen on Monday, but IHOP is being coy about what the 'B' stands for.

The company's executive director of communications only said, "We are serious about the quality of food and our menu and this name change really reflects that."

