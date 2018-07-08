Scammers try giving couple counterfeit bill

A Clinton couple is thankful for a Facebook post that alerted them of people using counterfeit bills. They say it was that post that saved them from being victims.

Dustin Streat and his wife Betty have had a busy day helping customers pick out fireworks and bagging them. It's the couple's first year selling fireworks with the company Razor Fireworks next to the Discovery Center.

“It's been fun, it's been stressful, so it's kind of just a little bit of everything wrapped up into one,” said Betty Streat.

Although the days are long and the hours never seem to slow down, they say they've had a good time so far, up until Saturday afternoon.

“It's just a shame because the rest of us are out here trying to do the best that we can,” said Dustin Streat.

Dustin was at the register when a couple tried to scam him and his wife with a fake $100 bill, but he and his wife quickly caught on.

“It had Chinese writing on it. Printed on the back, printed on the front, it was more paper feeling than money feeling,” said Betty.

They say it was thanks to a Facebook post that they heard people were going around Clinton trying to use counterfeit bills. They say they never expected to have it happen to them.

“(I told my husband) this is something we need to pay attention to. Low and behold, later on maybe four or five hours later, here they came,” said Betty.

They quickly called police.

“I wanted to stop this couple so, that way no more hard working honest people would have been affected by this,” said Dustin.

They are continuing to be extra careful, so they don't fall victims to this.

“To do that and take those measures and try to rob somebody of hard earned dollar. That doesn't sit right with me,” said Dustin.

Clinton police say they have gotten numerous calls about counterfeit bills. They say the counterfeiters are reportedly working in groups and targeting garage sales.

Here’s a picture to help you to determine a counterfeit.

