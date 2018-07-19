Scattered Storms SW This Morning

Slow moving thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to areas SW of the QC early this morning. This could possibly lead to flash flooding in these areas that actually need the rain. Look for a lull in the rain around midday before more storms develop this afternoon and this evening. The second round this evening has the chance to become severe after 5PM. The main threat will be high winds, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Unfortunately we won't the know the favored locations until this morning's storms wrap up. So stay tuned to the forecast today!