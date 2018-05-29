Scattered Strong Storms Possible Today

Storms will develop once again today, but will more widespread than what we saw both Sunday and Monday. Moisture will be noticeably higher today which will create storms that produce very heavy rainfall. With a lot of rain being pushed out of storms, high winds will be possible with each storm. While widespread severe is not expected I still expect strong storms anytime after 1PM.

High temps today will once again reach the 90s, but it will also feel like the mid to upper 90s with the spike in humidity. Tonight clouds will increase due to the remnants of Alberto passing to our east. This will allow for occasional storms from early Wednesday into the afternoon as well.

Some areas will be pick up 1"-2" of rain over the next 36 hours which could lead to localized flooding. On average we will see 1/2" area wide.