Scattered Strong Storms This Afternoon

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon for areas along and east of the Mississippi River. A strong cold front will enter the area by midday popping up storms as it marches east. This will bring a hail and high wind threat, while the tornadic threat will be near the warm front which is projected to be in Wisconsin. Time frame for storms is noon-8pm with most of the storms east of the area in time for the Freedom Run and the Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand act. Check back for more updates and have a plan in case there are strong storms.