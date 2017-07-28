Schedule change for annual QCSO Riverfront Pops Concert

A popular Quad City event is making some schedule changes. The Quad City Symphony Orchestra's Riverfront Pops concert will be held earlier again this year, on Aug. 19, 2017.

For years, the riverfront concert has been held in mid-September. Last year, the symphony moved the date up to August because of a conflict with a big rival football game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University held n Iowa City.

The marketing director for the symphony says they had such a good turn out last year, with bout 8,000 people, they decided to try the earlier date again.

Also new this year is the start time. Usually, the concert would start at 6:30 p.m. in Davenport's LeClaire Park. Instead, it will start at 7:30 p.m. That way, it will be cooler and near sunset, when the event begins at the band shell.

This year's theme for the pops concert is the Beatles.