Schneider Electric is recalling more than 1-million safety switches

More than a million safety switches are part of a nationwide recall.

Schneider Electric is recalling more than 1-million "Square D" brand safety switches.

At issue, the power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the "off" position and could potentially cause an electrical shock or electrocution.

The recalled switches were manufactured between January 2014 and January 2018 and may be used in, or around commercial buildings, outbuildings, apartments and homes.

The switches were sold at authorized Schneider Electric distributors, Home Depot, Lowes and other stores nationwide for between $40-500.

There are no reports of incidents or injuries.